Orion Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after buying an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,533,010. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. 394,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $82.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.