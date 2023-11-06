Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 31,058 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 87.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,058 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. The company had a trading volume of 923,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,412. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

