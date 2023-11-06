Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,255 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 67,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 192,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,015,647. The firm has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

