Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $343,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

ETN opened at $214.79 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $85.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average of $200.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,560 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

