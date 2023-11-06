Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.09. Paramount Global shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 2,720,245 shares trading hands.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Global by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

