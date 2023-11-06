Orcam Financial Group Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orcam Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.13. 2,092,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

