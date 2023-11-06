Concord Wealth Partners Has $1.27 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Southern were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Southern by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1,073.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,886. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

