Element Wealth LLC Buys 582 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 9.9% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $70.04. The stock had a trading volume of 621,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,476. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,055 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

