Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 231,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.55% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,512,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 103,115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,345,000 after buying an additional 369,804 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,723. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

