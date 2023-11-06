SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 211,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,465 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $665,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

