OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Invests $4.28 Million in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 118,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.08% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 615,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 70,253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 212,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 119,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,797. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

