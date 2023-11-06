SouthState Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SouthState Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,256,118. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

