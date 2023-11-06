XML Financial LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $452.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

