Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE ICE opened at $107.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

