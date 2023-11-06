XML Financial LLC Decreases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $191.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,133 shares of company stock worth $19,653,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.