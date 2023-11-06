Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $207.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 651,686 shares of company stock valued at $136,580,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

