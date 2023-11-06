Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 6,283 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 350.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,737,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,686 shares of company stock valued at $136,580,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $207.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

