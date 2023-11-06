Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE MPC opened at $150.78 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

