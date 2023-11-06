Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 738 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14. General Motors has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

