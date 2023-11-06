SouthState Corp Sells 1,164 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health makes up about 1.7% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $19,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $453.88. 107,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $544.01.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

