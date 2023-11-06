ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %
NOW stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $608.51. 180,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,982. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.44. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.25 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.77.
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
