Orion Capital Management LLC Buys 650 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.11. 876,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,470. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.85.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.16.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

