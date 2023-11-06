Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AVDE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.75. 68,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

