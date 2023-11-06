Leeward Financial Partners LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after buying an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,329,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VBK stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.35. The company had a trading volume of 137,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,563. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.04 and a one year high of $240.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.35 and a 200-day moving average of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

