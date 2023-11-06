Leeward Financial Partners LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.4% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.26. The stock had a trading volume of 359,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.34. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

