PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Trimmed by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 109,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 111.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.17. 285,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.32.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

