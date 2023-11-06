4,725 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,192,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,477,000 after buying an additional 704,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 230,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 157,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,382,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $53.97. 104,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,967. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

