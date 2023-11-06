Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 836,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 6.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $69,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 545,774 shares of company stock worth $47,994,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.41. The stock had a trading volume of 177,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

