Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 2.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.26. 359,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

