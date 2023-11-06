S&CO Inc. Increases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for 1.6% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $20,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 227.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $41.39. 957,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,901. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.