Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.67. 400,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,081. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.73. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

