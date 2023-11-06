Allegheny Financial Group LTD Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Intel were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,939,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $626,573,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

INTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.01. 2,776,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,931,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.35, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

