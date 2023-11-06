Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 28,781 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,781 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $34,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after acquiring an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,508,000 after purchasing an additional 590,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $878.89.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total transaction of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,310,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $9,791,938. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $930.41 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $427.09 and a 12-month high of $940.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $887.09 and its 200 day moving average is $828.10.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

