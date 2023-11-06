Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400,156 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of DTE Energy worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.9% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

DTE opened at $101.00 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Read Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.