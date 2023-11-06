Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 25,105 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,105 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $73,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,098,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,336,000 after purchasing an additional 269,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT stock opened at $157.50 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.80.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

