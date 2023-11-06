Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,253 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE RIO opened at $66.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.
