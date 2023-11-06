Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

