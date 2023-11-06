BHK Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $576.25 on Monday.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $576.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.53. The firm has a market cap of $547.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

