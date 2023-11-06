BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $935,000 Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 420.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Regions Financial makes up approximately 0.4% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,024,640,000. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.