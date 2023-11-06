Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,978,173 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $432.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.73. The firm has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.