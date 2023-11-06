Orcam Financial Group Has $2.16 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,345. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

