LWM Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LWM Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.7% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.75. 559,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,307. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.32 and a 1 year high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $453.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.20.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

