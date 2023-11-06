SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 882.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,032 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.75. 222,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

