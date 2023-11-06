Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Concord Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.31% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after purchasing an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 186.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 307,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,311,000 after buying an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.69. The company had a trading volume of 324,409 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.