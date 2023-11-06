Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ADP stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.04. The stock had a trading volume of 162,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.96 and a 200 day moving average of $231.97.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
