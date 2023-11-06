Legacy Financial Group Inc. Has $456,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $277,760,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 74.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 601,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,594,000 after buying an additional 257,247 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 294,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 791.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 60,692 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $164.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.97. The firm has a market cap of $443.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

