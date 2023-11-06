Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $404,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $429.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.38. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.57 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.43.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

