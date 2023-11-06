Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 135,945 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,945 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Acuity Brands worth $43,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $101,937,000 after acquiring an additional 438,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,734,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

AYI stock opened at $170.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.02. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

