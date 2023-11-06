Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3,600.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,275.36.

BKNG stock traded up $116.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,974.98. 157,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,611. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,011.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,863.40. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,797.92 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

