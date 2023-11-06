Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of IIPR stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $79.70. 66,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,436. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 19.59 and a quick ratio of 19.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

